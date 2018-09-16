ISRO Successfully Launches Two Earth Observation Satellites in A single Mission

Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday launched two earth observation satellites onboard Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from the spaceport of Sriharikota, about 110 kilometers from Chennai. The ISRO’s trusted workhorse Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C42 (PSLV) carried the foreign satellites at liftoff on Sunday at 10.07 PM.

The mission is a commercial arrangement between the company and Antrix Corporation Limited, which is the commercial wing of ISRO. The 33-hour countdown for the launch began at 1.08 PM on Saturday.

NovaSAR and S1-4 were released into sun-synchronous orbit at a height of 583 km. NovaSAR is an S-Band Synthetic Aperture Radar satellite intended for forest mapping, land use, and ice cover monitoring, flood and disaster monitoring.

S1-4 is a high-resolution Optical Earth Observation Satellite, used for surveying resources, environment monitoring, urban management and for the disaster monitoring.

This was the 44th flight of the PSLV and the third launch by ISRO this year.

Earlier in January, PSLV-C40 launched India’s weather observation satellite Cartosat 2 Series and PSLV-C41 launched IRNSS – 1I navigation satellite in April.

