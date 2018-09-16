Priyanka Chopra Kissed Nick Jonas Publicly on His Birthday Celebration: Video

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been painting the town red with their love ever since they made their relationship official last month. PeeCee and the ‘Right Now’ singer had a traditional Roka ceremony in Mumbai, which was attended by family members and close friends. Nick turned 26 on Sunday (September 16) and the ‘Quantico’ actress went out of her way to ensure the day is special for him. The Bollywood diva shared a picture from Nick’s birthday celebration on her Instagram handle

Priyanka and Nick celebrated his birthday along with Joe Jonas and some close friends at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. The ‘Jealous’ singer cut a birthday cake and after blowing out the candles, kissed Priyanka on her lips. The two lovebirds also hugged after the kiss, making the fans go aww.

The video of NickYanka kiss is going viral on the internet and fans have not been able to stop themselves from gushing over the couple.

This is the first time we have seen Priyanka and Nick kiss each other publically and we can’t say help but say how cute. Priyanka has shared a picture of her beau Nick on her Insta story with the caption, “Birthday weekend begins”.

Nick Jonas recently promoted his new single ‘Right Now’ on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon and revealed that our ‘Desi’ girl likes the fan moniker ‘PriCk’ and not ‘NickYanka’. The American singer also talked about his love story with Priyanka and called their Roka ceremony a “spiritual” experience.