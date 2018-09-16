IndiaNEWS

“Ram Mandir Construction Will Begin Before 2019 Elections” former BJP MP

Sep 16, 2018, 12:04 pm IST
Less than a minute
Ram Mandir
Ram Mandir constructions will begin before 2019 elections

The famous Ram Mandi-Babari Masjid case has been going for years takes a new twist as a former BJP MP stated that the constructions will begin before the 2019 elections.

Former BJP MP and President of Ram Janambhoomi Nyas Vilas Vedanti has said that the Ram Mandir’s construction will begin before the 2019 elections and will be constructed in Ayodhya.

“BJP has resolved to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The construction of Ram Mandir will begin before the election of 2019 takes place,” Vedanti was quoted as saying by a leading news channel. His statement comes a few days after Cabinet Minister Mukut Bihari Verma said that the Ram temple will be constructed since “the Supreme Court is in our hands”.

In June Vedanti has stated that whether the Supreme Court orders come, the Ram Mandir will be built. He added that the Mughal Emperor Babur didn’t come with any orders to destroy the temple and the Babri Masjid wasn’t destroyed with any court orders.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that “nobody can stop if once it is ordained by the gods.” He further said that the date for construction of the Ram temple will be set by Lord Ram himself.

Tags

Related Articles

Apr 6, 2018, 09:28 pm IST

Experts came with a warning to the WhatsApp users in India

Dec 29, 2017, 11:07 pm IST

Senior Congress leader and in-laws suspecting in Rs 5,000 crore bank loan fraud case

ISRO1
Apr 12, 2018, 07:22 am IST

ISRO successfully launches INRSS-1I navigation satellite

Jul 13, 2017, 11:01 am IST

Fan club members still with their beloved ‘Dileepettan’

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close