“Ram Mandir Construction Will Begin Before 2019 Elections” former BJP MP

The famous Ram Mandi-Babari Masjid case has been going for years takes a new twist as a former BJP MP stated that the constructions will begin before the 2019 elections.

Former BJP MP and President of Ram Janambhoomi Nyas Vilas Vedanti has said that the Ram Mandir’s construction will begin before the 2019 elections and will be constructed in Ayodhya.

“BJP has resolved to build the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The construction of Ram Mandir will begin before the election of 2019 takes place,” Vedanti was quoted as saying by a leading news channel. His statement comes a few days after Cabinet Minister Mukut Bihari Verma said that the Ram temple will be constructed since “the Supreme Court is in our hands”.

In June Vedanti has stated that whether the Supreme Court orders come, the Ram Mandir will be built. He added that the Mughal Emperor Babur didn’t come with any orders to destroy the temple and the Babri Masjid wasn’t destroyed with any court orders.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that “nobody can stop if once it is ordained by the gods.” He further said that the date for construction of the Ram temple will be set by Lord Ram himself.