Fans Just Can’t Keep Calm as Sapna Chaudary Set Stage on Fire with Dance Moves: Video

Haryanvi sensation and Chori 96 fame Sapna Choudhary was currently in Bihar to perform on stage for the first time for her Bihar audience. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her video performing on Monalisa and Pawan Singh’s popular song Saiyan Ji Dilwa Mangelein. The video has gone viral all over the social media and fans just can’t keep calm.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “@itssapnachoudhary First Bhojpuri Dance in Bihar ?.”

Earlier, her video went viral all over the Internet. The dancing diva is setting the stage on fire by performing on her popular track Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal and as usual audiences hooting to her. In the video, she is wearing red and black salwar-kameez and her expressions will definitely set your mood for the weekend.

Sapna was into headlines before for walking the ramp for a fashion event in Delhi. She looked drop dead gorgeous in blue lehenga and pictures have gone viral yet again. Sapna has also confirmed that she will be making her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects.