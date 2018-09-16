Controversial Actress Sofiya Hayat Claims She is the Mother of Ganesha

Former Bigg Boss contestant Sofia Hayat is known for her outrageous claims. The actress has time and again made some run-of-the-mill statements that are pretty bizarre.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sofia took to her Instagram and wrote, “I am Ganesh’s mother. I love my Ganesh. Ganesh is Allah. I love my son Allah. Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

However, this is not the first time Sofia has such outrageous claims. She had earlier said that she had given birth to Lord Shiva. The actress had renounced worldly pleasures and embraced the status of a saint.

“It’s all about you. You create this world. In knowing you are a creator. .you can then harness your own mind to what you want in life. See..we have been tricked into thinking we are not so great and powerful..but you are. Children of divine source of me. Your time is finally here. Just release all negative programming. Your electric body has been programmed for so long you think you are less. .but stop “thinking”, feel..from your heart. For it is the heart that can release everything and bring you above the programming of the matrix. You all know the programming. It’s that negativity that you were not born with..you are love and always were creator gods full of joy, love and compassion. How wonderful are you!!! Welcome yourself back. I love you infinitely..because you never die..you are eternal as is my heart and love for you. Namaste. Gaia Mother Sofia.”

Soon after the announcement, Sofia tied the knot with Vlad Stanescu. She hogged the limelight after reports of her split with interior designer husband gained ground. The actress confirmed the separation news by announcing it on Instagram.