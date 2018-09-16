Tiger Shroff may have been helped by his acrobatic skills to find his place in the film industry, but the actor is slowly expanding his range. He made his debut in the film industry in 2014 with “Heropanti” and the movie did grab some eyeballs. The actor’s name since has been heard along with the Bollywood actress Disha Patani. The duo may have never officially accepted to be in a relationship, paparazzi seldom leave any chance to click them whenever they spot them together.

Rumors were spiced up with the gossip of their affair when they shared the screen in “Baaghi 2” as well. Once again, the actor was asked the big question about his relationship with Disha at India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit 2018.

Tiger, replying to the question, has said that he and Disha are more than friends, adding that she is quite hardworking and motivational. He added that she is very modest and doesn’t take talent and good looks to head. He concluded by stating that she didn’t change despite achieving success.

Tiger also talked about “Student Of The Year 2”, his idol Michael Jackson and Hrithik Roshan whom he calls his inspiration. So what you think about the actor’s reply? Do you think they have something really going between them or is it just friendship?