Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Tiger Shroff Responds to Journalist’s Question About His Relationship With Disha and You Need to Hear It!

Sep 16, 2018, 03:08 pm IST
Less than a minute
tiger shroff

Tiger Shroff may have been helped by his acrobatic skills to find his place in the film industry, but the actor is slowly expanding his range. He made his debut in the film industry in 2014 with “Heropanti” and the movie did grab some eyeballs. The actor’s name since has been heard along with the Bollywood actress Disha Patani. The duo may have never officially accepted to be in a relationship, paparazzi seldom leave any chance to click them whenever they spot them together.

Rumors were spiced up with the gossip of their affair when they shared the screen in “Baaghi 2” as well. Once again, the actor was asked the big question about his relationship with Disha at India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit 2018.

Tiger, replying to the question, has said that he and Disha are more than friends, adding that she is quite hardworking and motivational. He added that she is very modest and doesn’t take talent and good looks to head. He concluded by stating that she didn’t change despite achieving success.

Tiger also talked about “Student Of The Year 2”, his idol Michael Jackson and Hrithik Roshan whom he calls his inspiration. So what you think about the actor’s reply? Do you think they have something really going between them or is it just friendship?

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 7, 2018, 06:53 pm IST

Former CM of Tamil Nadu, Karunanidhi Passes Away

b-kumar-got-runout-in-ipl-2018
May 20, 2018, 10:37 am IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar got run out after confused whether it is batting or bowling: Video

Aug 3, 2018, 02:25 pm IST

Paytm stopped the enrolment of new customers on its platform

drugs found
Apr 12, 2018, 11:34 am IST

40 lakhs worth cocaine found in passengers’ bags; foreigners booked

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close