Veere Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas gets married to TV actress Ekta Kaul: See Pics

Bollywood actor and web series star Sumeet Vyas got married to television actress Ekta Kaul in a traditional ceremony in Jammu on Saturday, September 15.

Sumeet Vyas, who was recently seen opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film Veere Di Wedding, shared a sweet post about how his relationship with Ekta Kaul developed over time into love and then marriage. This is the second marriage for Sumeet, who was earlier married to Bollywood and theatre actress Shivani Tanksale.

Check out the pictures below: