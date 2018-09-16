Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for behaving rudely with a young fan at the airport: VIDEO

Virushka couple once again in main headlines for their rude behaviour.

The couple were spotted stepping outside together and were given a warm welcome by their fans at the airport. While shutterbugs were busy clicking pictures of Virat and Anushka, a young boy, who seemed to be quite overwhelmed, tried to approach them in the midst of their bodyguards.

The boy somehow managed to handover the collage to Virat but the Indian cricket captain returned it to him then and there and quickly rushed towards Anushka’s car to see her off.

His actions didn’t go down well with Instagram users who slammed the couple for being rude to their young fan, who just wanted to share his happiness with them.

Many users found this as rude and starting blaming Virat and even expressed their disappointments.

Watch the Video below: