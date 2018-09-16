Voters to Get Mobile App to Check Poll Code Violations ahead of 2019 Elections

Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat on Sunday said that the poll body is considering to introduce a mobile application to check poll code violations for the voters of the four states where Assembly elections are due this year. “The day elections are announced in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram voters in these states will get to use a mobile application to check poll code violations by political parties and candidates,” he said.

Named as the C-Vigil, the mobile application gives the common man the opportunity to click pictures and take videos of violations and send it to concerned election officers. Further, the application can triangulate the exact location of the complaint using longitude and latitude information.

As soon as the complaint lands in the inbox of the concerned returning officer and deputy election officer, it is verified within minutes and action including lodging of FIR is taken care of. “Within 100 minutes, the complainant will be given feedback on the action taken,” Rawat was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

He said it is highly unlikely that the application will be misused. Rawat said as a pilot project the application was used in Bangalore city during Karnataka assembly polls. “Now, this is a bigger pilot ahead of Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Though the application can be downloaded from Google Play Store and websites of EC and state chief electoral officers, it will be operational only in constituencies and states where there is an election.

The voters can also keep their name and cell phone number secret by ticking a box which comes as an in-built option in the application. “The commission wants to empower the voter against any violation of the model code of conduct. If you are taking on a very powerful politician who can harass you the option to keep the identity a secret can be used,” the CEC said.