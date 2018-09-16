Was Dalai Lama Aware Of The Sexual Abuse From The 1990s?

It is “nothing new” was what the spiritual leader Dalai Lama said when asked about the sexual abuse by Buddhist teachers.

The 83-year-old revered teacher had said this while he was on a 4–day trip to the Netherlands where he met with the sexually abused victims who were allegedly raped by Buddhist teachers.

Dozens of the victims had launched a petition asking to meet him during his trip, part of a tour of Europe. “We found refuge in Buddhism with an open mind and heart, until we were raped in its name,” the victims said in their petition.

In response, the Dalai Lama said, “I already did know these things, nothing new. Twenty-five years ago someone mentioned about a problem of sexual allegations at a conference for western Buddhist teachers in Dharamshala, a hill town in northern India,” he added.

People who commit sexual abuse “don’t care about the Buddha’s teaching. So now that everything has been made public, people may concern about their shame,” he said, speaking in English.

Dalai Lama has always denounced such irresponsible and unethical behaviour said Tseten Samdup Chhoekyapa, a representative of the Tibetan spiritual leader in Europe.

Tibetan spiritual leaders are due to meet in Dharamshala in November.

“At that time they should talk about it,” the Dalai Lama said in his televised comments Saturday. “I think the religious leaders should pay more attention.”