What Happens When You Eat Parota Daily?

Parotta contains the purest form of carbohydrates and the maida flour which is enemy to your heart. Eating it amounts to depositing fats and cholesterol straight into your body. … A chemical called alloxan, which gives the softness to maida flour could lead to diabetes and thereby cause heart problems in the long run.

As per the leading cardiologists in Madurai, “Parottas may be a mouth-watering dish but at the same time, it also damages the heart. The heart of the matter lies in the ‘maida’ which is said to be a wreak havoc on a healthy heart. Some hard truths about the fluffy and soft foodstuff which arouses the taste buds are it hinders the health condition of eaters.

Parotta contains the purest form of carbohydrates and the maida flour which is enemy to your heart. Eating it amounts to depositing fats and cholesterol straight into your body. Though the colour of maida flour may look fair and fine when compared to wheat flour, the process involved in its preparation shows how dangerous it is for vital organs such as heart and pancreas.

A chemical called alloxan, which gives the softness to maida flour could lead to diabetes and thereby cause heart problems in the long run. It is dangerous to the pancreas which regulates glucose/sugar in our body. We should also consider the chemicals present in maida flour. Bleaching products used for processing maida are toxic to pancreas which secretes insulin. The bleaching agents present in maida are used to produce diabetes in rodents and animals when tested in the laboratories.

The absence of fibre content in maida is seen as a major negative factor in parotta and this gets aggravated because of the ‘saalna’ and side-dishes. Parotta has the capacity to shoot up your body sugar level.

One gram of carbohydrate gives nine calories of energy. Imagine the impact of a parotta which is full of only carbohydrates and especially when you do not do physical exercise, it will be costly for your heart.

It is high time to end our obsession with parotta came to an end in view of increasing instances of childhood obesity, early diabetes, hypertension and heart attacks. Preventive measures should begin at a young age and people should choose healthy foods such as idli, puttu and chapathi and lots of with fruits and vegetables and also follow the heart metabolic activity or the cardiac fitness.