Ayushman Bharat Scheme : Govt launches website and helpline number

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23 will launch the ambitious insurance scheme Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) from Jharkhand.

The scheme aims to provide a coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family annually and benefit more than 10 crore poor families.

The enrolment can be checked by visiting the website mera.pmjay.gov.in, or by calling the helpline number (14555).

The official website is also an attempt to help beneficiaries in the wake of several fake websites promising PMJAY enrolment.

One can check if their name is in the eligible beneficiary list through his or her mobile number, which is verified through an OTP and then complete the KYC (know your customer) online without any need for human interface with other documents.

Eligibility can also be checked by calling on the helpline number.

District government hospitals have appointed the ‘Ayushman Mitras’ to assist patients and coordinate with beneficiaries and the hospital.