BSNL introduces new prepaid plans with unlimited calling benefits up to 90 days

BSNL has today introduces two new prepaid plans named Ananth and Ananth Plus. These plans are specific to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles, and are worth Rs 105 and Rs 328 respectively.

These voice-only prepaid plans offer unlimited call benefits, but with different validity.

BSNL Ananth Plus, priced at Rs 328, offers unlimited voice calls for 90 days to prepaid subscribers having connections native to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana circles. Benefits cover local and STD voice calls, as well as roaming.

Across other telecom circles, BSNL runs a similar plan having a 90-day validity, but at a price of Rs 319. In comparison, the BSNL Ananth plans allows the same benefits to prepaid subscribers for a period of 26 days. Neither plan, though, offers FUP benefits, or free daily SMSes.

BSNL had recently launched its ‘Bumper’ offer. Starting from September 16, the plan offers free data benefits of 2.2GB per day to new subscribers across prepaid plans. Those new to BSNL can avail these benefits through the Rs 186, Rs 429, Rs 485, Rs 666, and Rs 999 prepaid recharges. The ‘Bumper’ offer can also be used by existing BSNL customers, via special plans worth Rs 187, Rs 333, Rs 349, Rs 444, and Rs 448 respectively.