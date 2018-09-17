“Control Population Or Else There Will Be Another Partition” Says Union Minister

India is the 2nd most populous country in the world, despite the many awareness & schemes to curb population.

But will India’s population be the reason for a 2nd partition?

On Sunday, BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that a law must come into existence to save “India’s democracy from the growing divisive forces”.

He said: “The population of the country in 1947 was only 33 crores. However, it has gone up to 135 crores in 2018. The Hindu population is witnessing a sharp decline. Neither the social equitability nor any kind of development is possible if the population is not brought under control. The debate should be raised from the road to the Parliament. Most countries apart from a few have a law regarding population control. In India, it had not been possible because of the vote bank politics. In order to save the democracy, there has to be a law.”

His controversial comments come hours after his Twitter post:

1947 ??? ???? ?? ???? ?? ?? ??? ?? ?????? ??? ???? ?? ????????? ????2047 ?? ?????

72 ??? ??? ???????? 33cr ?? ????? 135.7cr ?? ??? ???

?????????? ??????? ?? ???????? ??????? ????? ?? ?

??? ?? 35A ?? ??? ?? ?????? ?? ??? ?????? ???? ????? ??? ?? ?? ???? ?? ?????? ???? ????? ????? pic.twitter.com/5RbWk3nEws — Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) September 16, 2018

On the post, he commented that India may witness a 2nd Partition in 2047 on the basis of religion.

In July, Singh accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi of conspiring to divide the nation and influencing the Muslim intellectuals to do the same.