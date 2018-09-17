Educational qualifications of popular Indian actresses – See Pics

Rakul Preet Singh

She is an Indian film actress and model who was born on 10 October 1990 in New Delhi, India to a Punjabi family. Rakul did her schooling from Army Public School, Dhaula Kuan and later studied Mathematics at Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi. She has been an active golf player and played at a national level.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu wife of Naga Chaitanya has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Stella Maris College, Chennai.

Anushka Shetty

The ‘Baahubali’ star is a Bachelor of Computer Applications (B.C.A) degree holder.

Vidya Balan

This ravishing beauty of Bollywood has got a master’s degree in Sociology from University of Mumbai. She has portrayed various roles on the big screen.

Parineeti

She completed her triple honors degree in business, management and economics from the prestigious Manchester Business School.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta owns a prestigious Masters Degree in Criminal Psychology.

Kriti Sanon

Born in New Delhi, Kriti Sanon attended Delhi Public School and she completed her B.Tech degree in Electronic and Communication from Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Disha Patani

She finished B.tech in computer science from Amity University, Lucknow.

Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi Senthamarai is an Indian actress, physician, and singer who was born on 9 May 1992 in Kotagiri, Tamil Nadu, India. Sai Pallavi grew up and was educated in Coimbatore. She completed medical studies at the Tbilisi State Medical University in 2016.

Ameesha Patel

This B-Town actress was a gold medalist in Economics from Tufts University, Boston. She also earned a degree in Bio-genetic degree in the United States.