Fanatics Cannot Stand Shah Rukh Khan Sharing a Pic of His Son Worshipping Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival that goes beyond religion and Shah Rukh Khan is a superstar who enjoys a secular household. The actor had once revealed that his kids are open to all religions and that they recite Gayatri mantra and offer Namaz with equal faith and enthusiasm.

“Children should know about value of god, whether it’s a Hindu god or a Muslim god. So next to Ganesh and Lakshmi, we have the Quran also there. We put our hands together and say the Gayatri mantra, my son says and I say Bismillah with him,” Khan had said before. So for those people who knows his secular mindset the photograph of his youngest son AbRam praying to Lord Ganesha’s idol on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi was nothing new.

The picture was shared with the caption “Our Ganpati ‘Pappa’ is home, as the lil one calls him,”. Take a look

As one would expect, soon fanatics came up to remind him of his religion. Check out some of the comments

Well, all is not bad and there were a few liberal minds who rallied around SRK and defending his actions.