Good news for dog lovers , India gets it’s first dog park

Sep 17, 2018, 07:20 am IST
Hyderabad is set to get country’s first exclusive dog park.The park, which is spread over in 1.3 acres, has been developed by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation at cost of Rs. 1.1 crore. It will be inaugurated soon.

Zonal Commissioner, West Zone, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Harichandana Dasari said, “We have converted a dumping yard into a dog park by spending Rs 1.1 crore on it, it is the first exclusive dog park in the country and set to be inaugurated soon.” She, however, said that the date for the inauguration has not been decided as yet.

The park also has dog training and exercise equipment like a splash pool, two lawns, an amphitheatre, loo cafe, separate enclosures for big and small dogs. It is also certified by Kennel Club of India.

“Once the park is open for the public, pet owners can train their dogs in the park,” Dasari said.

The Municipal Corporation had been working on the park since last one year.

