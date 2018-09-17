Government Doctors Destroy Pub & Beat Up Policemen For Not Getting Alcohol

In a shocking turn of events, 25 government doctors were arrested for vandalizing a pub & beating up the policemen after being denied alcohol.

Uttar Pradesh’s prestigious S N Medical College 25 junior doctors were arrested for the ruckus they created in a local pub after the staff refused to serve them alcohol past closing hours.

The incident occurred at the Ashoka pub and restaurant in Agra late on Saturday night.

An FIR was registered by the pub-restaurant owner Shivaji Ohja against the doctors who have come to celebrate a birthday of their colleague. When they were informed that alcohol will not be served past closing time, the drunken doctors called other medical staff and thrashed up the place.

According to the police, 15 doctors are in jail while 10 were granted bail, and some 40 unidentified doctors were booked as well.

Following the incident, the junior doctors had called a strike at the medical college which was called off after a meeting took place between the college principal and the authorities. However, the junior doctors didn’t return.