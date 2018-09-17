Kerala Nun Rape Case: Jalandar Bishop Writes Letter To Pope

Ahead of his questioning with the investigation team of the Kerala Nun Race Case, the accused Jalandar Bishop Franco Mulakkal has sent a letter to the Pope seeking permission to step down from his position.

In the letter dated the 16th of September, the Bishop requested the permission to discharge himself from his diocese’s responsibilities as he will have travel to Kerala several times.

The letter was handed over to the Pope’s representative in India.

According to the previous reports, Jalandar Bishop had stated that he was stepping down from his position and was handing over his responsibilities to his deputy Msgr Mathew Kokkandam.

The Bishop is due to appear before an investigating team of the Kerala Police on September 19.