Militants Barge Into Jawan’s Home & Fires At Him

It has been reported that militants had barged into the home of a jawan and fired at him.

The incident occurred on Monday morning in Jammu Kashmir at the jawan’s home in Kulgam’s Shurat.

The martyr named Mukhtar Ahmed Malik was a part of 162 Territorial Army unit. He was a local of South Kashmir.

The militants had barged into his home and shot him at close range. He died on the spot.

A search operation has been launched and the area has been cordoned off.

Further details awaiting.