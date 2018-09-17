IndiaNEWS

Militants Barge Into Jawan’s Home & Fires At Him

Sep 17, 2018, 01:58 pm IST
Less than a minute
militants
jawan shot at by militants

It has been reported that militants had barged into the home of a jawan and fired at him.

The incident occurred on Monday morning in Jammu Kashmir at the jawan’s home in Kulgam’s Shurat.

The martyr named Mukhtar Ahmed Malik was a part of 162 Territorial Army unit. He was a local of South Kashmir.

The militants had barged into his home and shot him at close range. He died on the spot.

A search operation has been launched and the area has been cordoned off.

Further details awaiting.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 14, 2017, 09:57 pm IST

Pakistan Minister demands Non-Muslim guards for his protection

Nov 12, 2017, 05:16 pm IST

Married women are most likely to cheat in this time period

May 20, 2018, 03:55 pm IST

After provocation,PAK Forces beg Indian Forces to stop firing

Bollywood
Sep 6, 2018, 03:13 pm IST

Bollywood Congratulates Supreme Court Over On Section 377 Verdict

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close