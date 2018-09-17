Minister Caught Napping In Office; Twitter Trolls The Viral Picture

Often we see ministers napping or dozing off either on the dais or during the Parliament sessions.
And now Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari was trolled on Twitter for sleeping her office:
Human Rights asleep on the job.#HumanRights #ShireenMazari #PTI #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/nuIaZYuImc
— Salman Sabir (@SalmaanSabir) September 13, 2018
Must be exhausting, ensuring all those human rights. pic.twitter.com/C9m7sQdg8G
— Aima Khosa (@aimaMK) September 13, 2018
Pakistan’s Minister for Human Rights asleep on the job. https://t.co/310yfAb2uB
— Seth Oldmixon (@setholdmixon) September 12, 2018
Sleep is a fundamental human right https://t.co/ZM3HxNIzkx
— Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) September 13, 2018
Especially at work if you ask me.
— Fahad nadeem (@fahadnadeem82) September 13, 2018
Ab Jab Jab Koi Good Night Bolayga Mujhy Shireen mazari yaad ajani ??? @ArfaBhutto786
— Rizwan Brahmin (@RizwanDutt) September 13, 2018
However, some had defended the minister:
This rest is fine but the photo is not. It may be lunch break. It shows there is someone in the office breaching the privacy. This person can leak important documents as well. Person must be identified & sacked. @ShireenMazari1 @ImranKhanPTI https://t.co/so8PgRSV7j
— Mirza (@MAliMirza1) September 15, 2018
Photo was taken and shared without her consent which is inappropriate and illegal and violation of her personal space. So must not mock her! @ImaanZHazir https://t.co/oLDkTcOpFu
— Haseeb Mirza (@htmirzapk) September 13, 2018
