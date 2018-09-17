Minister Caught Napping In Office; Twitter Trolls The Viral Picture

Often we see ministers napping or dozing off either on the dais or during the Parliament sessions.

And now Pakistan’s Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari was trolled on Twitter for sleeping her office:

Must be exhausting, ensuring all those human rights. pic.twitter.com/C9m7sQdg8G — Aima Khosa (@aimaMK) September 13, 2018

Pakistan’s Minister for Human Rights asleep on the job. https://t.co/310yfAb2uB — Seth Oldmixon (@setholdmixon) September 12, 2018

Sleep is a fundamental human right https://t.co/ZM3HxNIzkx — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) September 13, 2018

Especially at work if you ask me. — Fahad nadeem (@fahadnadeem82) September 13, 2018

Ab Jab Jab Koi Good Night Bolayga Mujhy Shireen mazari yaad ajani ??? @ArfaBhutto786 — Rizwan Brahmin (@RizwanDutt) September 13, 2018

However, some had defended the minister:

This rest is fine but the photo is not. It may be lunch break. It shows there is someone in the office breaching the privacy. This person can leak important documents as well. Person must be identified & sacked. @ShireenMazari1 @ImranKhanPTI https://t.co/so8PgRSV7j — Mirza (@MAliMirza1) September 15, 2018