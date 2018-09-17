Pinarayi Vijayan’s 23 Year Old Speech is Once Again Grabbing Everyone’s Attention, Here is Why

As the recent days had a lot of news regarding the ISRO spy case, following the court’s verdict on it, some other interesting details have also been bought to the attention. In a discussion on the No Confidence Motion held on 1995 February 14, Pinarayi Vijayan said ”We often forget things quickly. Already Raman Srivastava’s issue has been quietly moving into oblivion. The chief minister has taken a stand to protect the officer (Raman Srivastava)who committed anti-national activities”. Interestingly, Raman Srivastava is currently the advisor of Pinarayi Vijayan.

Vijayan continues his speech focussing thoroughly on the same issue with supporting documents in Sibi Mathew’s report and the statements of the high court. The communist leader also points out the allegation that money may have been transferred through Raman’s hands. He then alleges an unholy alliance between Narasimha Rao and K Karunakaran to protect Raman Srivastava. The officer continues to be the advisor of Pinarayi Vijayan, who is currently the chief minister of Kerala.