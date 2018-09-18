Advocate Jayasankar Slams Thomas Isaac For His Economic Policy

Advocate Jayasankar, known for his witty and sarcastic takes on political situations has slammed Finance minister Thomas Isacc for his economic policy. Yesterday, HighCourt of Kerala had called Kerala government’s decision to compulsorily deduct salary to CMDRF as ‘Looting’. Jayasankar says despite hearing the harshest of criticism from the court, Isaac is not embarrassed by his actions.

In his Facebook post, Jayasankar says Isaac’s salary challenge was initially slammed as a forceful collection by KPCC president and nobody took it seriously then. But now HighCourt has said the same thing and described the move as Looting and snatching. But Isaac doesn’t know the meaning of embarrassment. He is all set to introduce the second part of Salary challenge, which is pension challenge.

Jayasankar further says that the third part of Salary challenge will probably be Gratuity challenge. All the employees about to retire in this year may have to add a portion of their benefit to the treasury.

Jayasankar ends the post in the most sarcastic tone slamming the decision of KSRTC to increase the charge on Nilaykal – Pamba route. He says Tomin Thanchankery is a perfect match for Thomas Isacc.