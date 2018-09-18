Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga Challenge to Shah Rukh Khan: See Video

Actress Anushka Sharma, who plays Mamta, a village embroider, in Sharat Katariya’s upcoming film Sui Dhaaga — Made in India, has thrown an open challenge for her co-star of several films Shah Rukh Khan.

In a recent tweet, the Sultan actor challenged SRK to record a video of himself threading a needle as part of a promotional activity — #SuiDhaagaChallenge — to promote her upcoming film among the masses.

Humne toh kar diya! Ab aap sab ki baari! @iamsrk, ready to thread the needle for the #SuiDhaagaChallenge? The challenge is open to everyone.

So share your videos on social media tagging @yrf, @SuiDhaagaFilm with #SuiDhaagaChallenge & nominate your friends! #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndia pic.twitter.com/ZuYdEaHjRO — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) September 17, 2018

The tweet was accompanied by a short clip in which while Anushka challenged her friend Shah Rukh Khan, Varun nominated actor Akshay Kumar to record a video of himself threading a needle.

While Shah Rukh is still to respond, Akshay has gladly taken the challenge.

Sharing a video of himself, trying to thread a needle, he wrote: “Jiska kaam ussi ko saaje, aur kare toh thengaa maaje. Mauji bhai @Varun_dvn here’s my attempt at the #SuiDhaagaChallenge, not as easy as it looks. I now nominate @sachin_rt.”