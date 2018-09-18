Asia Cup 2018 : Afghanistan knock Sri Lanka out of Asia Cup

Afghanistan knocked five-time champions Sri Lanka out of the Asia Cup with a 91-run win here Monday, the result reflecting the rise of the cricketers from the strife-torn nation and the fall of the once all-conquering islanders.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, Afghanistan were all out for 249 in 50 over on a pitch that looked to be on the slower side, making stroke-making difficult.

Rahmat Shah top-scored for the minnows with a composed 72 off 90 balls, while pacer Thisara Perera was the most successful bowler for the islanders with figures of five for 55.

In reply, Sri Lanka were bundled out for 158 in 41.2 overs.

Afghanistan have had an impressive run so far in 2018, beating Zimbabwe and Ireland, apart from winning the qualifiers to book a berth in next year’s ICC World Cup.

At the the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the Afghanistan cricket team made another emphatic statement.

In the past, batting has often let them down but once they closed in on 250, the spin-heavy Afghanistan fancied their chances against the struggling Sri Lankans, who simply caved in and threw away their wickets.

By the time their trump card Rashid Khan was introduced, Afghanistan had already taken two wickets, and the leg-spinner delivered immediately bowling out Kusal Perera, who made an unsuccessful attempt to unsettle the strike bowler.

Upul Tharanga, after having hung in there for his 64-ball 36, offered a simple catch at mid-off to leave Sri Lanka in a spot of bother at 88 for four.

A lot depended on skipper Angelo Mathews (22) but he too got out while trying to force the pace.

Thisara, after a successful outing with the ball, made 28 off 36 balls.

Mujeeb ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid and Mohammad Nabi picked up two wickets apiece for Afghanistan.

This was Sri Lanka’s second straight loss in Group B, coming two days after the heavy defeat at the hands of Bangladesh.