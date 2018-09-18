Based on Average Income, this State in India has the Richest MLAs

Ever wondered which state in India has the richest MLAs? Well, a study based on average income of MLAs has revealed that the sitting MLAs across the country have an average annual income of Rs 24.59 lakh. Guess which state topped the chart! It is Karnataka, with its MLAs earning an average of over Rs 1 crore per annum. So which state do you think came lowest? It is Chhattisgarh MLAs who earn the lowest with their average annual income coming at Rs 5.4 lakh. The numbers are based on the latest report of the Association for Democratic Reforms and the National Election Watch.

The report showed a huge gender disparity among MLAs with the average income of men being more than double that of the women. It also found that the MLAs who have declared themselves to be illiterate have an average annual self-income of Rs 9.31 lakh. Besides, nearly half of the MLAs have declared their profession as business or agriculture.

The report was prepared after analysing the self-declared affidavits of 3,145 out of 4,086 sitting MLAs across the country. 941 MLAs wished not to declare their income, and hence have not been included in this report.

The report pegged the average annual income of 3,145 sitting MLAs at Rs 24.59 lakh, with the 711 MLAs in the Southern region having the highest average annual income of Rs 51.99 lakh. The 614 MLAs in the Eastern region have the lowest average annual income worth Rs 8.53 lakh.

State-wise, the ADR said Karnataka’s 203 MLAs analysed have the highest average annual income of Rs 111.4 lakh, followed by Maharashtra’s Rs 43.4 lakh (256 MLAs analysed).Chhattisgarh’s 63 analysed MLAs have the lowest average annual income of Rs 5.4 lakh, followed by Jharkhand’s Rs 7.4 lakh (72 MLAs analysed).