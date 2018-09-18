Chak De! India actress Raises heat in Tiny Bikini Avatar: See Pics

Actress Vidya Malvade, who rose to fame after playing a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Chak De! India, is setting the internet on fire with her sizzling bikini picture. She is quite active on social media and keeps treating fans with her wonderful pictures. In the latest one, she can be seen donning a green bikini as she chills in a swimming pool. The picture will surely leave you stunned.

It is quite evident that the actress is a fitness freak. She practices yoga regularly. The actress has many times shared her fitness videos on social media which are good enough to make you hit the gym.

She played the role of goalkeeper Vidya in the 2007 hit sports drama Chak De and then went on to feature in Once Upon A Time in Mumbai and 1920 Returns. Vidya also made stunning appearances at Sagarika Ghatge-Zaheer Khan’s wedding bash.

Vidya Malvade has posted a few hot bikini pictures of hers on her Instagram account which shows off her curvaceous body.