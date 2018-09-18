Congress’ Webpage Goes Viral & Earned Nearly 3 Lakhs In 3 Days

It is elections time and the political parties are going all out with their funds to woo the voters.

But, in Rajasthan, Congress is facing a financial crunch and has come up with a unique way to earn money.

The webpage contribute.inc.in has asked the voters to donate money for the party poll campaigns.

This idea, supported by the state’s Congress President Sachin Pilot and his advocacy video has generated Rs 2.47 lakh from 168 supporters in three days. The top individual donation is Rs 25000 while the lowest is Rs 100. There are 74 more days to go.

“We have taken a big towards a transparency in political funding. Please help us in Rajasthan Congress’ crowdfunding campaign,” Pilot said in his appeal to citizens.

According to him, a party that comes into power with the help of money remains under the pressure of the capitalists while “a government formed with help of people’s support can maintain transparency and serve with honesty.”

He said, “What matters to us is money but people’s association. Therefore, we appeal to people to participate to make our crowdfunding campaign successful.