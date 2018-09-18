Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Dawood Ibrahim likely to Attend India vs Pakistan Cricket Match Tomorrow: High Alert

Notably, Dawood Ibrahim is known not just for his love for cricket, especially when India take on Pakistan, but also for the betting racket involved.

Sep 18, 2018, 07:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, to played in Dubai on Wednesday, is news for some wrong reasons. According to sources in the intelligence agency, two most wanted gangsters, close to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, are likely to attend the match. The gangsters are reportedly associated with the D Company.

Some of the relatives of Dawood Ibrahim have already arrived in Dubai from Mumbai and Karachi to attend the India-Pakistan clash says sources.

Following the input, intelligence agencies of more than six countries are keeping a watch on the match. Through the gangsters associated with the D-Company, the intelligence agencies expect to get fresh and additional information about the business and hideout of Dawood Ibrahim in Pakistan.

Notably, Dawood Ibrahim is known not just for his love for cricket, especially when India take on Pakistan, but also for the betting racket involved.

Tags

Related Articles

May 14, 2018, 11:51 am IST

Bridge collapses in Neelum Valley, 25 students suspected died

Aug 17, 2017, 06:52 pm IST

HDFC Bank launches student card

majauli
Feb 20, 2018, 08:12 pm IST

Places you should visit at least once in your lifetime: Majuli, India

Supreme Court
May 17, 2018, 06:37 am IST

Karnataka Govt Formation: This is What Supreme Court Said

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close