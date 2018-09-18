Dawood Ibrahim likely to Attend India vs Pakistan Cricket Match Tomorrow: High Alert

The much-awaited India vs Pakistan Asia Cup cricket match, to played in Dubai on Wednesday, is news for some wrong reasons. According to sources in the intelligence agency, two most wanted gangsters, close to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, are likely to attend the match. The gangsters are reportedly associated with the D Company.

Some of the relatives of Dawood Ibrahim have already arrived in Dubai from Mumbai and Karachi to attend the India-Pakistan clash says sources.

Following the input, intelligence agencies of more than six countries are keeping a watch on the match. Through the gangsters associated with the D-Company, the intelligence agencies expect to get fresh and additional information about the business and hideout of Dawood Ibrahim in Pakistan.

Notably, Dawood Ibrahim is known not just for his love for cricket, especially when India take on Pakistan, but also for the betting racket involved.