Latest NewsNEWSInternational

Female Flight Attendant Lost Job after Boyfriend Proposed her Mid-Air: Video

While some say that her firing was "inhuman" and "heartless", others argue that handling "private affairs" during professional hours is wrong.

Sep 18, 2018, 04:17 pm IST
Less than a minute

Earlier this year, a female flight attendant got proposed by her boyfriend mid-air on a China Eastern Airlines flight. But now, months later, the China Eastern Airlines flight attendant has been fired over the incident, according to news.com.au.

According to Asia One, the incident took place in May when, 30 minutes after takeoff, the flight attendant’s boyfriend went down on his knee and proposed to her. A video which has now gone viral on social media captures the sweet proposal.

However, on September 10, the flight attendant was fired on grounds that she had neglected passenger safety.

The company said that private romantic behavior caused turmoil among passengers and was extremely irresponsible for the safety of passengers, reports Channel 8.

According to Asia One, the news of her termination has garnered mixed responses on Chinese social. While some say that her firing was “inhuman” and “heartless”, others argue that handling “private affairs” during professional hours is wrong.

Tags

Related Articles

unknown facts about contributions made by srievi
Mar 11, 2018, 04:06 pm IST

Unknown facts about the contributions made by Sridevi to Indian Cinema

Jul 6, 2018, 05:50 pm IST

Avenfield corruption case : Court pronounces verdict against former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif

Jul 18, 2017, 02:42 pm IST

Dubai hospitals given 6 months time to become disabled-friendly

Nov 16, 2017, 08:52 am IST

From an IPS to a politician, development foremind

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close