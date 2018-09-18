celebrities

Ileana D’Cruz spotted again with her alleged husband: See Pics

Sep 18, 2018, 06:03 pm IST
Ileana D’Cruz was recently seen with her, long-time boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. The picture of the same was shared on her Instagram account.

In the picture, the cute couple was seen walking. Her boyfriend hails from Australi and is a photographer. The couple was found smiling at the Mumbai airport.

Ileana recently revealed that during her dark times, Andrew was the most who motivated her.

A report by The Hindustan Times also said that in 2017 the duo had secretly got married. But still, there is no confirmation on this.

