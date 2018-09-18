celebrities

Neha Dhupia successfully hid her baby bump while holidaying in Maldives: See Pics

Sep 18, 2018, 10:30 pm IST
Neha Dhupia who is expecting her first child with husband Angad Bedi posts pics from Maldives vacation. Ever since their marriage, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been in limelight for giving everyone strong couple goals. Last month, the couple broke the internet with the big revelation of being parent-to-be.

Angad and Neha took to their respective social media accounts and posted pictures of themselves with Neha’s baby bump. We all remember before that they went to the Maldives for a mini vacation. At that time Neha didn’t post any baby bump pictures.

In most of the photo, Neha posed in a manner where her baby bump could be hidden. The actress took to her Instagram account recently and shared photos from the trip, where she looks stunning as usual but can also be seen hiding her baby bump.

Take a look at the photos below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

???

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Here’s to new beginnings … #3ofUs …. ?? #satnamwaheguru?

A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on

