Redmi 6 Pro Sale Tonight, Here is All You Need to Know

The Redmi phones have earned the name of being a performance beast in the market and here is your chance to grab the latest Redmi 6 Pro. The smartphone will be available to purchase in a flash sale today. It was up for grab last week and much like the last week, the Redmi 6 Pro flash sale today will be held at 12pm and will be hosted on Mi.com and Amazon.in.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro smartphone was launched in June 2018. The phone comes with a 5.84-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 pixels by 2280 pixels at a PPI of 432 pixels per inch. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro price in India starts from Rs. 10,999.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, Micro-USB, FM, Active 4G on both SIM cards, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Face unlock, Fingerprint sensor, Compass/ Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer and Ambient light sensor.

The Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro is powered by 2GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM. The phone packs 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro packs a 12-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.25-micron) + 5-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.