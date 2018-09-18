RSS to Have Trained Members to Deal With Natural Disasters?

The recent floods in Kerala had wreaked havoc across the south Indian state and it seems the incident has inspired RSS to have a dedicated group trained and adept at handling situations of disaster. Although RSS is not trained for the job at the moment, they have been doing relief work across the country.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) may form a special wing of its workers trained specifically to deal with natural calamities. Referring to the recent Kerala floods, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat said that the organisation is considering the possibilities of making such a team.RSS has more than 50 affiliate organizations working in different parts of the country and the different areas right from education, economic, tribal, culture and many more.

RSS Workers have ensured its active participation whether it is the flood in Kerala or Bihar, earthquake in Gujarat or Uttarakhand or any occasion where human lives were found in danger. The swayamsevaks has always jumped into such situations wholeheartedly.

Bhagwaaat was speaking on the programme called “Future of Bharat: An RSS Perspective”, Bhagwat outlined that the organisation does not have anything specific to deal with natural calamity, there is no specific training but it is being contemplated upon.

Mohan Bhagwat later expresed his grief that RSS is still being misunderstood.

If RSS can bring this organsiation on, it will be a great asset to humanity.