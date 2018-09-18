See the Best And Worst Dressed Celebrities in 2018 Emmy Awards

Best Dressed Celebrities:

Keri Russell

Thanks to the feathers, the high slit and the plunging neckline, “The Americans” actress’ Zuhair Murad frock stood out from the flock — even though it was black.

Millie Bobbie Brown

Billowy bubble skirts can resemble sad balloons on the wrong wearer. But the “Stranger Things” starlet, 14, rocked the larger-than-life look like a princess in a Calvin Klein By Appointment version.

Sandra Oh

Va-va-voom! Oh, the first actress of Asian descent to score an Emmy nom for best actress in a drama, captures a win for her figure-flattering Ralph & Russo dress with plunging neckline.

Penelope Cruz

“Versace” nominee Cruz dazzles in custom Chanel, comprised of icy silk tulle, iridescent beads, and feathery strands.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Pink power: The “Black-ish” star brings the drama in voluminous Valentino Haute Couture.

Worst

Kristen Bell

The “Good Place” star goes the basic route in a sleek but plain column gown.

Laura Dern

What’s BDSM-inspired and not sexy all over? Laura Dern’s outfit.

Taraji P. Henson

This high-fashion mullet dress was a garden party in the front, and a garden party gone wrong in the back.

Tina Fey

This floral-and-lace gown could be darkly romantic, but the belt is a turn-off.