Sonakshi Sinha holidaying in Maldives , See pictures here…,

Sep 18, 2018, 05:35 pm IST
Sonakshi Sinha, who has been trolled immensely online for being fat, posted a beautiful picture Instagram on Tuesday. The actor has been excessively body shamed right after the massive success of Dabangg.

The actor further said that she became fit for herself and not for anybody else.

She is currently holidaying in Maldives.. Many photos of her vacation were shared by her on her official Instagram account. In one of her photos, Sonakshi was seen in a sultry bikini and a hot halter neck drape.

I swam with a turtle this sunday afternoon, what did you get up to?

Maldives we love you!!! soaking in the sun

Keep palm and carry on!

