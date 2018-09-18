Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Sreesanth to Leave Bigg Boss House in 2 days Following Verbal Clash with Contestants?

Tired of the same, S Sreeshant removes his mick and threatens to leave the house. At the end of the clip, he can be seen asking Bigg Boss to open the main door of the house.

Sep 18, 2018, 06:38 pm IST
In the last episode, we saw how Bigg Boss introduced the first task, which would directly have an effect on nominations. The task required all the singles to nominate a Jodi which they feel is weaker as compared to them.

S Sreesanth had nominated Shivashish Mishra- Saurabh Patel’s jodi during the task stating they are weaker than him. Soon after which, when the task actually began with the contestants and judges- Shilpa Shinde- Karan Patel, S Sreesanth did not point out any reason as to why he feels that the jodi is weaker as compared to him. Even when his co-contestants and Bigg Boss suggested him to gave at least one reason, the ex-cricketer remained reluctant.

Agitated by Sreesanth’s behaviour, Bigg Boss cancelled the first task. The clip further gives us glimpses of the heated argument between Somi Khan and Sreesanth. Tired of the same, S Sreeshant removes his mick and threatens to leave the house. At the end of the clip, he can be seen asking Bigg Boss to open the main door of the house.

