Suhana Khan enjoying time with Big B’s grandson: See Pic

They are the future stars of Bollywood. In the entertainment industry, there a lot of kids who we often gush about every now and then. From their cute pictures going viral to the details about their daily routine, kids born in the tinsel town are celebrities in their own right who make headlines from the day they are born.

Suhana Khan, daughter of King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has stepped into the world of glamour. She always amazes us with her stylish outfits.

Recently, Suhana Khan becomes the face of a fashion magazine’s August edition. Cover shoot pics are a proof that Suhana Khan is hot and sexy enough for her Bollywood debut.

Recently, Suhana’s yet another photo with Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson and his BFF Agastya Nanda is spreading like a wildfire. The two can be seen bonding over a Snapchat filter and look undeniably adorable. As per reports, Suhana and Agastya, both were spending time together London as they were getting schooled there and just like SRK’s princess, he too wishes to make his career in Bollywood. In the photo, the two are giving some major BFF goals to their fans and this filter flower is raising the cuteness level too.

Take a look at their photo here: