Bollywood actresses who are not comfortable with a steamy scene or bikini on the screen. As anyone would, they also have or keep certain dos and don’ts for themselves and in their life. See the list of Bollywood actresses who you must have not seen in a bikini.

Kalki Koechlin

Dia Mirza

Alia Bhatt

Genelia D’souza

Parineeti Chopra

Tamannah Bhatia