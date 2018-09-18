Thugs of Hindostan Official Teaser Out : Watch Here

Aamir Khan’s much anticipated film Thugs of Hindostan’s teaser is finally out.The new Teaser of Thugs of Hindostan introduces Amitabh as Khudabaksh. The teaser begins with showing a ship which has Amitabh all dressed up as a Thug. With a fierce look in his eyes and a sword in his hand.



The makers have revealed the first look video of the logo just 24 hours back and along with it, confirmed the release date, i.e. November 8.

Thugs of Hindostan is directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya aka Victor, who previously directed Tashan and Dhoom 3.