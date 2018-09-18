Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Wax Statue of Sunny Leone Unveiled at Madame Tussauds Museum: See Pics

Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber looked equally excited. He shared a video of himself posing with Sunny’s wax figure

Sep 18, 2018, 05:25 pm IST
Sunny Leone is the latest Bollywood celebrity who has joined the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and others at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Delhi. The actor, on Tuesday, unveiled her wax statue in Delhi and shared her excitement on social media.

She tweeted, “So excited to be going to the unveiling of my @madametussaudsdelhi figure in Delhi today.” Sunny’s husband Daniel Weber looked equally excited. He shared a video of himself posing with Sunny’s wax figure.

Talking about it, Sunny had earlier said, “I am thrilled and grateful to Madame Tussauds for creating my figure. Having my own wax figure is completely overwhelming. This is the first time I have undergone a sitting and I must thank the entire team for making it a unique and memorable experience. I am equally excited to see ’me’ at the attraction. Madame Tussauds is a ‘one-of-a-kind’ attraction and I am so thrilled to be chosen for this incredible honour.”

