Check out your daily horoscope for September 19, 2018

Check out the astrology predictions here and forget your stress:

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20) Like everyone else, you must now wait and see what the next few days’ lunar disturbances bring forth in the way of emotional upheaval. One consideration is the likelihood that children are about to demand more of your time. Yet you may be able to put them, and other younger relations, off until next week

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21) It’s not often that your professional stars are quite so stunning. Is there any way you can prolong your pursuit of a treasured ambition? You’re so anxious to keep on the go that even the best sort of break now is one that keeps you reasonably active.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21) Mercury’s relationship with your sign is always favourable, the inevitable result currently being a series of hopeful family encounters and domestic arrangements. You may be strangely reluctant to leave home over the next few days. But, then, why should you

Cancer (June 22 – July 23) Friendships are well-starred, but financial affairs must take first place. When all is said and done, there is no point in making social arrangements if you are unable to pay your way. On the other hand, discussions should have a deliciously positive outcome

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23) You are now in a three-day period of cosmic turbulence. There is no absolute astrological law in operation at times such as these, so it is up to you to maintain a positive outlook and play your hand with skill. Professionally you’ll be ready to seek out fresh responsibilities

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23) The same message will have to be repeated for a few days, which is that most of what is important will either take place behind the scenes or lend itself to misinterpretation. Steer clear of ill-intentioned people spreading false and baseless rumours

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23) A link between money matters and domestic affairs could mean good news for the home buyer or seller, although it may be another few weeks before the planets are best aligned from the professional point of view. Until then, just begin to gather the information you need.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23) There does seem to be a great deal going on at work, even though this might not be the most suitable timing as far as you, or a partner, are concerned. Your best bet now is to bring difficult affairs to a rapid, perhaps ruthless, conclusion. There is now no stopping you

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23) You may have one or two complaints, today. Perhaps you’re not happy with a legal hassle, or you may be inclined to find fault with travel plans. Stick to your principles out of the best of motives, not out of sheer awkwardness. After all, when you’re right, you can just make your point, pure and simple

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20) For once you’re not the centre of attention. Yet you can strike a dramatic public pose by making acts of extraordinary and surprising generosity. It is time for you to foot the bill. You see, a generous gesture could persuade partners that your feelings are perfectly genuine

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19) Making the most of stormy astrological influences can be compared with surfing. The goal is to hold your position on the wave, staying just one step ahead of the deluge. You know you can do it. One word of advice, if you’re weighing up new options, consider as many as possible

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20) There is plenty of enjoyable social activity available to take your mind off irritations at work. Today’s stars may be stressful, but tomorrow’s will also be a tad tense, so do try and lighten the atmosphere. I don’t think anyone else is going to do it for you.