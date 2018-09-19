Does Sugar Increase Your Risk of Diabetes?

A large number of studies have found that people who regularly drink sugar-sweetened beverages have a roughly 25% greater risk of type 2 diabetes.

In fact, drinking just one sugar-sweetened beverage per day increases your risk by 13%, independent of any weight gain it may cause .

Additionally, in countries where sugar consumption is highest also have the highest rates of type 2 diabetes, while those with the lowest consumption have the lowest rates.

The link between sugar intake and diabetes still holds even after controlling for total calorie intake, body weight, alcohol consumption and exercise.

While these studies do not prove that sugar causes diabetes, the association is strong.

Many researchers believe that sugar increases diabetes risk both directly and indirectly.

It may directly increase risk because of the impact fructose has on your liver, including promoting fatty liver, inflammation and localized insulin resistance.

These effects may trigger abnormal insulin production in your pancreas and increase your risk of type 2 diabetes.

Eating large amounts of sugar can also indirectly raise diabetes risk by contributing to weight gain and increased body fat — which are separate risk factors for developing diabetes.

What’s more, animal studies suggest that eating a lot of sugar may disrupt the signaling of leptin, a hormone that promotes feelings of fullness, leading to overeating and weight gain.

To reduce the negative effects of high sugar consumption, the WHO recommends getting no more than 10% of your daily calories from added sugars that are not naturally found in foods