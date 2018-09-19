Is Cricketer Mohammed Kaif has any relationship with Katrina Kaif?

In an open chat session hosted by former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, he was asked by a troll if he is related to Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif. Replying to the question, the former cricketer wrote: “Not related yet 🙂 Baaki, already happily married. But heard an interesting story of how Katrina got her surname Kaif, according to that story it has a connection with my name.

Here is the actual story of how Katrina got her name. Some Twitter users also gave tracked back to find the roots of Katrina being given the name “Kaif” and it did have a Mohammad Kaif connection.