Meizu V8 and Meizu V8 Pro Coming Soon. Here is What You Need to Know

Meizu V8 and V8 Pro were launched on Wednesday, alongside the launch of the Meizu 16X and X8. First, it took the wraps off the Meizu 16X which boasts an in-display fingerprint scanner and a Snapdragon 710 processor. Both Meizu v8 and Meizu v8 Pro looks very promising budget phones.

The Meizu V8 is a lower mid-range phone and the specs and material confirm that. It has a 2.5D glass covering the entire length of the front but there is no mention of any protection, while the back is polycarbonate. The display is 5.7-inches with a 1440 x 720 resolution. Based on the dimensions (148 x 73 x 8.4mm) the Meizu V8 is smaller than the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 which has a 5.5-inch 16:9 screen.

The Meizu V8 is powered by a MediaTek MT6739 processor clocked at 1.5GHz and has a PowerVR GE8100 GPU. It has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage which can be expanded by up to an additional 128GB via a MicroSD card slot.

The Meizu V8 Pro is made of metal and sports a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset (octa A53 CPU) with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. The rear camera is a 12+5MP setup (with f/2.2 apertures and bokeh mode) while the selfie camera is a 5MP f1/9 shooter with face unlock. The dual-SIM (Nano) Meizu V8 Pro runs Flyme OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720×1440 pixels) with an 18:9 aspect ratio.