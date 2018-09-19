Minor School Student Molested By 5 School Staff Members & 4 Minors

5 staff members & 4 minor students were arrested after a class 10 student was molested.

The incident occurred in a boarding school in Dehradun and came to light when the victim revealed that she was 1 month pregnant.

The girl was allegedly raped by 4 boys of class 12 of the same school. When the victim informed the school administration of the crime they tried to hush it up and gave the girl various types of drinks to terminate the pregnancy.

The drinks were given by the administrator and his wife. The girl was also taken to a nursing home by the school officials to terminate the pregnancy.

Hearing the incident, a team of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (USCPCR) led by chairperson Usha Negi and members of the commission Sharda Tripathi and Seema Dora went to meet the girl, and after their intervention, an FIR was registered in the case at Sahaspur police station.

The commission members said that when they visited the school, they were shocked at the tardy facilities there. “Twenty-two girls were staying in the hostel without any female warden for the past one month. There was no CCTV in the premises where both boys and girls were staying,” Negi said.

The juveniles were presented before the Juvenile Justice Court, while the 5 officials were arrested for hushing up the matter.