Official Engagement date of Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal Announced: See More

Just a few days after Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani’s elder son, Akash Ambani proposed his childhood love, Shloka Mehta, his twin sister, Isha Ambani made her relationship official with fiancé, Anand Piramal too. Isha said ‘yes’ to Anand’s proposal in a temple in Mahabaleshwar, a post which, the newly-engaged couple celebrated their big moment with family.

While the nation was gearing up for both the Ambani kids’ special day, which was scheduled to happen in December, the reports suggest that it might happen sooner than expected. As per the DNA reports, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal will officially get engaged on September 21, 2018, in a grand ceremony in Italy. The pre-wedding ceremonies will kickstart from the last week of November to the first week of December in Udaipur, Rajasthan.

The high-profile families, Ambanis and Piramals have zeroed in the City Of Lakes for their children’s pre-wedding functions, and who’s who of known fraternities are expected on the guest list. As per the traditions, the girl is supposed to get married before her brother. So, Isha Ambani will tie the knot before her twin brother, Akash Ambani. The pre-wedding festivities will be followed by a grand wedding in Mumbai on December 12, 2018. Akash and Shloka’s wedding is likely to happen in March 2019.