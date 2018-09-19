celebrities

Picture Of Priyanka Chopra Sitting On Nick Jonas’ Lap Went Viral On Internet

Sep 19, 2018, 07:44 am IST
Reports of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s affair first started after they attended the 2017 Met Gala together. The duo got engaged on August 18 in Mumbai.

After the ceremony, the duo took to their social media accounts and shared an adorable photo of themselves.

Currently, the duo is holidaying with a group in Oklahoma, US by living a ranch life. Chopra shared an image of the group where she is sitting on Jonas’ laps for the pose. As Chopra smiles at the camera, Jonas looks sidewards to give a royal pose

. Both are dressed in military print outfits and look perfect for the adventurous trip. Priyanka shared another image on the social media in which she is sharing the frame with Nick and her brother-in-law Joe Jonas. In this image, Chopra is wearing a cowgirl hat with a pair of ripped jeans and a white top.

Ranch life #crew

Stay cool. ? @nickjonas @joejonas #cowgirl

