See The Major Wardrobe Malfunction in London Fashion Week

A wardrobe malfunction is accidental exposure of a person’s intimate parts due to a temporary failure of clothing. Most commonly Bollywood celebrities are the victims.

Everyone has experienced the occasional wardrobe malfunction, but when you’re a celeb, your most embarrassing moments are often captured for all the world to see.

Recently, we all witnessed an Awkward wardrobe malfunction a model suffered a major nip slip in London Fashion Week.

During Roberta Einer’s show at LFW, one of the models experienced a style mishap.

The brunette flashed a more than intended as she showed off the Estonian designer’s work.

Her floral cami top seemed to be a little loose, leading to the neckline gaping at the front.

The body confident babe didn’t react to the matter and continued to strut her stuff in a pair of minimalistic heels.

This wasn’t Einer’s only design that flaunted a lot of skin.

As plunging garments ran through the collection, more models also risked exposing themselves.

One catwalk star donned a sparkly blazer and shorts combo.

As she struck a pose at the end of the runway, she clasped the top together at the front.

The underwear is outerwear trend didn’t come into play, as many ditched their bras in favour of bare skin.

A pyjama style two piece was paired with mismatched earrings and nude heels.

Another jewellery-clad model threw a denim jacket over her bare chest.

She paired the bohemian outerwear with a sparkly red skirt and knitted clutch bag.