Shabana Gives an Epic Reply to all Who Trolled SRK For Sharing the Pic of his Son Worshiping Ganapathi

Shah Rukh Khan is one of those actors who is known for his secular nature. So when he shared a picture of his son worshipping Ganapathi, it was not a surprise to most people. But then it didn’t go down well with fanatics as they rushed to remind SRK of his religion. Check out the picture

Shah Rukh Khan is someone who celebrates festivals of all religion with enthusiasm, be it Janmashtami, Diwali, Eid or Ganesh Chaturthi. He tries to instil the same values in his kids. But check out how he got trolled here: Fanatics Cannot Stand Shah Rukh Khan Sharing a Pic of His Son Worshipping Lord Ganesha.

But now Bollywood’s actress Shabana Azmi has come to the rescue of SRK with a tweet. On Tuesday she took her Twitter account and wrote “That’s disgusting. To troll Shahrukh for this. Ganesh Ji is a deity of all Maharashtrians which @iamsrk is by virtue of Mumbai being his Karma Bhumi and Gauri is Hindu.”

Here is the tweet

That’s disgusting. To troll Shahrukh for this. Ganesh Ji is a deity of all Maharastrians which @iamsrk is by virtue of Mumbai being his Karma Bhumi and Gauri is Hindu. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) September 17, 2018

